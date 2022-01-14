Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert: Tulsa police looking for missing man with dementia

items.[0].image.alt
Tulsa Police Department
Police say Carlos Monjaras was last seen at the Home Depot location downtown on South Elgin near East 8th Street. Jan. 14, 2022.
Carlos Monjaras
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 18:36:46-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Friday for a 68-year-old man who they say suffers from dementia.

Police say Carlos Monjaras was last seen at the Home Depot location downtown on South Elgin near East 8th Street.

Anyone who's seen him is asked to call Tulsa police.

Carlos Monjaras
Police say Carlos Monjaras was last seen at the Home Depot location downtown on South Elgin near East 8th Street. Jan. 14, 2022.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7