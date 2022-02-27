Silver alert issued for 94-year-old male

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police have issued a silver alert for a 94-year-old Hispanic male.
Jesus Rodriguez is about 5'5" and weighs 180 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket with blue sweatpants.
Rodriguez's last known location was in the area of 6800 E. King Street around 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to officials, Rodriguez walks with a shuffle.
