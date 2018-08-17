Sibling pups want to join your family at Clear the Shelters

TULSA -- Two puppies who have had a rough life so far are looking for a home.

2 Works For You is participating in its third annual Clear the Shelters this weekend.

Twenty local animal shelters will be offering low cost or free adoptions to find a loving home for their pets.

Two of the dogs that will be there are Emmette and Wallace.

They were found by a Good Samaritan wandering through a neighborhood. Dr. Regina Olson with the Sheridan Road Veterinary Clinic, said they were limping and dehydrated.

Emmette had a fracture that healed itself, which Dr. Olson said means he had it for several months. His hip was also out of the socket. The pup ended up having to have his leg amputated.

Wallace also had to have surgery. His hip was also dislocated.

Dr. Olson said they were very underweight and had likely been dumpster diving for quite a while.

They have been able to recovery and are now living with a foster family.

"They are so sweet, like so sweet," Dr. Olson said. "They are so happy to see people. They are like, 'We love people. Anybody. Please, just come talk to me.' You just walk by them and their tails would just go. They would do everything they can to get attention."

Emmette and Wallace are going to be at the Woodland Hills Mall with CARE Rescue.

