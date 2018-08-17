2 Works for You participating in 3rd annual Clear the Shelters event Saturday, August 18

TULSA – 2 Works for You has launched its third-annual pet adoption event culminating with Clear the Shelters day on Saturday, August 18. The campaign will include the participation of at least twenty local animal shelters across Green Country.

We will be giving Facebook Live updates on the number of pets rescued throughout the day Saturday.

Last year, over 400 Green Country pets found homes. On this day, animal shelters will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families find and adopt a new pet.

Southern Agriculture will be providing a Southern Agriculture/2 Works for You pet collar to every dog adopted, while supplies last.

You can find a map to your nearest shelter here. These companies and organizations will be hosting Clear the Shelters at their facilities:

These two shelters will be hosting adoptions from Route 66 Chevrolet in Tulsa:

Below is a list of rescue organizations that will be at Woodland Hills Mall 10am to 5pm:

Even if you are not in the market for a new pet, join in the fun! In addition to rescue opportunities, Woodland Hills Mall will hosting a back-to-school fashion show. Many of the models will be walking a dog looking for a new home. 2 Works for You meteorologist Kirsten Lang will be emceeing the fashion show.

A huge thanks to sponsors Route 66 Chevrolet and Route 66 Nissan of Tulsa, Southern Agriculture, Angels Pet Funeral Home, and Osage Casino. We are partnering with the Tulsa SPCA, Tulsa Humane Society and more than twenty other shelters to match local families with rescue animals.

Clear the Shelters™ is an initiative spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. Clear the Shelters™ is sponsored nationally by Cat’s Pride® and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

