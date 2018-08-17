2 Works for You participating in 3rd annual Clear the Shelters event Saturday, August 18
4:44 PM, Jul 25, 2018
11:48 AM, Aug 17, 2018
TULSA – 2 Works for You has launched its third-annual pet adoption event culminating with Clear the Shelters day on Saturday, August 18. The campaign will include the participation of at least twenty local animal shelters across Green Country.
We will be giving Facebook Live updates on the number of pets rescued throughout the day Saturday.
Last year, over 400 Green Country pets found homes. On this day, animal shelters will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families find and adopt a new pet.
Southern Agriculture will be providing a Southern Agriculture/2 Works for You pet collar to every dog adopted, while supplies last.
You can find a map to your nearest shelter here. These companies and organizations will be hosting Clear the Shelters at their facilities:
Clear the Shelters™ is an initiative spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. Clear the Shelters™ is sponsored nationally by Cat’s Pride® and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.