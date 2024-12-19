Shingles cases on the rise in Oklahoma, what one patient wants you to know

OWASSO, Okla. — According to the CDC, one in three people in the U.S. develop shingles each year.

But in recent weeks, doctors have reported more cases coming to clinics than before.

A little over a month ago Dren Pfeifer woke up with what she thought were hives on her face, but as the days went on, she began to have a stinging pain.

That’s when she went to the doctor and received the news, she had shingles.

“Definitely uncomfortable, and painful, the first three days I just slept all day and had no appetite, you just feel sick,” Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer is like the many Americans who get shingles each year.

According to Pheifer’s physician, Dr. Cupp, if you were born before 1989, almost 100% of people have been exposed to the chicken pox virus, which causes shingles later in life.

However, in her case, the virus got into her eyes, and she almost lost one eye.

2 News spoke with Dr. Cupp, he says he has seen an influx of new shingles patients.

Usually, he sees four to five patients come in with shingles a year.

“more focused outbreak as of late, it’s hard to say. I would dare say it’s due to stress associated with the holidays and seasonally,” Dr. Cupp said.

Dr. Cupp also said the average age is trending younger than the original average age of 50.

“I have seen even in just younger people being diagnosed with shingles in their 30s. I think I may even have a case, not recently, but someone in their mid-20s,” Dr. Cupp said.

There is a vaccine that adults around the age of 50 can receive to prevent shingles, something that Pfeifer said she wished she would have gotten sooner.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone…I wish I could have avoided this issue.”

For more information about shingles click here.

