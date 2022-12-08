Sheriff's office hosting free Child Predator Protection class for Tulsa parents

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office wants to arm parents with the knowledge to keep kids safe from online predators.

Detectives and other experts in the field will host a free class on Dec. 14 to educate parents on human trafficking and tricks predators use to lure children. Officials say they will discuss current trends with social media apps and how to recognize behavioral changes in children that could be linked to predator grooming.

Detective Jason Weis, who is co-conducting the class, says it’s not a matter of if, but when your child will be targeted online. Weis says it’s important to create an environment where kids are comfortable talking with their parents.

“It’s not their fault, it’s the bad guys’ fault,” Weis said. “These guys are master manipulators. This is a war. They are targeting our kids, so it’s time to stop being a friend, and be a parent because it could mean the difference between life and death.”

According to the FBI, as many as 500,000 predators pose a threat to kids online every day. Children ages 12 to 15 are the most targeted age group. Only 15% of parents are reportedly aware of what their kids are doing online.

Weis says it’s important to have continuous conversations about online safety and suggests “role-playing” similar to how families discuss tornado or fire safety. He also reminds parents that most apps require users to be at least 13 years old.

“If you’re allowing kids to be on social media app and they are not 13, that child had to be dishonest,” said Weis. “That’s not the way to start social media.”

Parents who attend the class will also get a glimpse into investigations by TCSO’s Child Predator Unit. The class is for adults only.

The class is Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tulsa Tech’s Client Service Center, 3638 S. Memorial Drive (Training Room 1 on the 1st Floor). Registration is available online.

