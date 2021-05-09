Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Strawberry Mint Salsa

TULSA, Okla — Strawberry Mint Salsa
Serves 6
1 quart of strawberries, washed and diced
½ small red onion, finely diced
1 tablespoon minced fresh mint
1 small jalapeno pepper, finely diced
1 lime, zested and juiced
Procedure:
1. Add all ingredients to a medium mixing bowl and combine.
Chef tips: Use a paring knife to remove stems from strawberries. This will prevent waste and provide more usable fruit for recipe.
