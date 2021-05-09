Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Strawberry Mint Salsa

TULSA, Okla — Strawberry Mint Salsa

Serves 6

1 quart of strawberries, washed and diced

½ small red onion, finely diced

1 tablespoon minced fresh mint

1 small jalapeno pepper, finely diced

1 lime, zested and juiced

Procedure:

1. Add all ingredients to a medium mixing bowl and combine.

Chef tips: Use a paring knife to remove stems from strawberries. This will prevent waste and provide more usable fruit for recipe.

