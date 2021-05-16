Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Steamed Asparagus

TULSA, Okla — Ingredients:

1 pound asparagus, washed, ends trimmed and/or peeled

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Fill a medium sized bowl with ice water. Set aside.

2. Place a large skillet or pot on the stove and insert a steaming basket.

3. Add 1 cup of water and bring to a boil over high heat.

4. Add asparagus to steaming basket. Cover and steam until asparagus is easily pierced with a knife, 3 to 5 minutes. Do you not overcook. The asparagus should be slightly flexible but bright green.

5. Using tongs or a fork, immediately plunge asparagus into ice water to stop the cooking process.

6. At this point, the asparagus can be served cold with a simple vinaigrette or stored in a zip top bag or other storage container in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.

Chef tips: Use a vegetable peeler to remove any tough ends to make asparagus more tender. Also, if planning to enjoy immediately, time your meal prep so that you can serve the steamed asparagus straight from the cooking vessel, skipping the “shocking” step. If storing, plan to microwave or sauté asparagus just until heated through for serving.

