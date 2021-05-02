Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Sautéed Swiss Chard

TULSA, Okla — Serves 4

1 tablespoon canola or olive oil

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 bunches rainbow or ruby chard

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Procedure:

1. Cut greens just where the base of the leaf meets the stem. Set leaves aside. Trim cut ends from stalks and cut stalks into small pieces. Set aside.

2. Stack a few chard leaves and roll tightly. Slice rolled leaves into strips. Repeat with remaining leaves.

3. Wash and dry cut leaves and stalks.

4. Add canola oil to sauté pan over medium heat. Add a couple of handfuls of greens and cook until bright green and wilted Add garlic and stir well. Add remaining greens a handful at a time until all greens are wilted and bright green. Season with salt and pepper.

