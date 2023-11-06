Shanna Parker shares story of trafficking

TULSA, Okla. — Shanna Parker survived human trafficking. Now, she’s using her platform to help fellow survivors and help other people stay out of their own situations.

"Those who are better at adapting, are those who can come out of the life with a little bit of sanity. You ain’t gonna come out unscathed," Parker said.

Karen Smith is the director of the Oklahoma Coalition Against Trafficking.

She said victims become trapped and don’t realize the severity of their situation.

"They’ve been groomed. They think it’s someone who loves them, it’s their boyfriend or parent. They don’t know any different. And so it’s just part of their life," Smith said.

Part of Parker’s work is clearing up misconceptions around trafficking.

One thing she emphasized: It’s not just sex work. Often, people are trafficked for slave labor.

"In the process of 'the work,' if you will, you have to check your emotions. You can’t scream out when you want to scream out," Parker said.

People of any age and background can and have trafficked people.

She said she’s seen a case of a sixteen-year-old trafficking two fourteen-year-old girls.

According to Smith, 12–15-year-old girls are the most vulnerable to trafficking.

Parker compared some survivor's trauma to that of first responders and military member, but said there is one big difference.

"The opportunity to prepare themselves when they go into these situations. Victims of trafficking don’t get the opportunity to prepare themselves, and how could you prepare yourself?" Parker asked.

