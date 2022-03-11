Tulsa police: Speed the leading cause of crashes Friday morning

TULSA, Okla. — Friday’s winter weather event may have gone as quickly as it came, but it left a lot of people with damage.

Dozens of wrecks were reported across Tulsa this morning, specifically off of Highway 169.

The Tulsa Police Department responded to several wrecks across the area.

“Needless to say, it seemed like there were hundreds of accidents,” says Tulsa Police Lt. Justin Farley.

Small cars, SUVs, and trucks littered the sides of the road and medians as drivers collided into embankments and concrete barriers.

Farley says temperatures and road conditions this morning changed quickly, leaving a lot of drivers unprepared.

“We went from really being able to drive pretty good on snow, we all know we have a little traction on the snow, to ice. And you could be going along perfectly fine one second, and the next second later, you’re spinning and losing control of your vehicle."

He also says most of these wrecks have one thing in common.

“What was the leading factor in all the accidents this morning, the number one factor was not the ice, not the snow, but people’s speed," Farley says.

Farley says drivers in all sorts of vehicles can still be at risk while driving in poor weather conditions.

“When you come to those icy situations where it's just sheer ice, it's more difficult to stop, no matter what kind of vehicle you’re driving."

