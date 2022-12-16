Services to remember Daniel Aston in Tulsa today

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma native killed in a shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs is being remembered in Tulsa on Friday.

Daniel Aston died on November 19th when a gunman opened fire inside Club Q. The suspect is is charged with 305 criminal counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and bias-motivated crimes.

Aston was born in Tulsa in 1994 and went to school in Broken Arrow before going to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He was president of the LGBTQ club at NSU. His uncle talked to 2 News about Aston.

His obituary says friends expressed how he got them through rough times growing up and fitting into the world. They said he loved and respected all faiths and non-conformists.

The service is being held at All Souls Unitarian Friday night at 5 p.m. It is open to the public. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's name to Inside Out Youth Services, https://insideoutys.org/.

