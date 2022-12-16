Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Services to remember Daniel Aston in Tulsa today

Daniel Aston
Courtesy of Jeff Aston via AP
This undated photo provided by Jeff Aston, shows his son Daniel Aston. Daniel Aston was one of five people killed when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022.
Daniel Aston
Posted at 7:59 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 08:59:18-05

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma native killed in a shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs is being remembered in Tulsa on Friday.

Daniel Aston died on November 19th when a gunman opened fire inside Club Q. The suspect is is charged with 305 criminal counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and bias-motivated crimes.

Aston was born in Tulsa in 1994 and went to school in Broken Arrow before going to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He was president of the LGBTQ club at NSU. His uncle talked to 2 News about Aston.

Uncle remembers Broken Arrow native killed in Club Q shooting

His obituary says friends expressed how he got them through rough times growing up and fitting into the world. They said he loved and respected all faiths and non-conformists.

The service is being held at All Souls Unitarian Friday night at 5 p.m. It is open to the public. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's name to Inside Out Youth Services, https://insideoutys.org/.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7