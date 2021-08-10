Senators Lankford, Inhofe speak out against approval of Biden infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — Oklahoma's two Republican U.S. senators were unhappy Tuesday after President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill passed through the Senate.

Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Jim Inhofe both voted against Biden's $1.2 trillion bill, but it wouldn't be enough as it will now head to the House for another vote.

MORE >>> Senate passes Biden's bipartisan $1T infrastructure package, bill moves to House

“Infrastructure and debt should not be partisan issues," Lankford says.

"This bill is the first step toward the Green New Deal, and it adds billions to our national debt on top of last year’s emergency COVID spending," he says.

I did not support the “infrastructure” bill. Good infrastructure policy should prioritize projects we can afford— not adding a quarter trillion dollars to our national debt. pic.twitter.com/F4TzP6jqKp — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) August 10, 2021

Inhofe called the bill a "grab-bag of bad policy decisions."

"Adding a quarter of a trillion dollars to the deficit, stacking the deck in favor of electric vehicles and focusing on transit over roads and highways, just to name a few," Inhofe says.

"It didn’t have to be this way."

The package passed with a final vote of 69-30.

The Senate will start discussing the next part of Biden's infrastructure plan next -- a $3.5 trillion budget plan with far less bipartisan support.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --