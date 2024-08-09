TPD: Security guard at Waterstone shoots suspect, man in critical condition

TULSA, Okla — A security guard shot and critically injured a suspect at Waterstone Apartments, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers say they arrived at the complex near 61st and Peoria after 9-1-1 calls were made to the complex around 2:30 this morning.

Investigators say the security guard had shot the suspect and was holding him at gunpoint.

The suspect was rushed to St. Francis Trauma Center where TPD said he is listed under critical condition.

From a statement given by the security officer to police, he was patrolling another apartment complex when he heard gunshots coming from Waterstone. When he arrived, he saw the suspect walking in the southwest parking lot of the complex. When the guard asked the suspect if he had heard any gunshots, the suspect pulled a semi-automatic pistol. at him. That is when the security officer-involved shooting began.

Police say the suspect never discharged his weapon, and the security guard was not injured.

This investigation is still ongoing.

2 News will update as more information comes in.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

