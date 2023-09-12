'Sapulpa's Route 66 Christmas Chute' coming back November 2023

SAPULPA, Okla. — 'Tis the season for Christmas planning! Sapulpa announced the second year of award winning "Sapulpa's Route 66 Christmas Chute" coming back beginning November 16.

The Christmas chute made headlines in 2022 for its innovated and inventive way to view Chirstmas lights and decor.

The street gained so much attention theTODAY Show featured it in a segment called "TODAY's Merriest Main Street."

Sapulpa Christmas Chute on Today Show

This years the chute is supposed to be bigger and brighter according to organizers and they hope to find volunteers to help out with making the magic. Volunteers can get more details at Route66ChristmasChute.com.

Along with the chute, they have photo ready spots, the local businesses open for late night treats and shopping.

Visitors will be able to attend the Lights On ceremony November 16 at 5 p.m.

This years chute will be open until December 31.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

