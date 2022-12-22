Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa to be featured on 'Today' show

SAPULPA, Okla. — Oklahoma is returning to the spotlight on the "Today" show — again!

Green Country's newest holiday attraction, the Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa, will be featured on the Friday morning show during the Merriest Main Streets segment.

Anyone can walk down Main Street under 800-foot-long canopies that are filled with decorations and ornaments across 10 Christmas themes. The Christmas Chute also hosts events, pop-up shops and has access to nearby restaurants and stores for people to enjoy.

Earlier this year, Julie Chin featured the Christmas Chute on Positively Oklahoma when it was preparing to be set up. They told Julie that it was a dream years in the making to bring people together for the holiday season.

The Bixby High School football team was featured on the "Today" show earlier this year during the Friday Morning Lights segment.

The Route 66 Christmas Chute is currently located on Dewey Avenue between Main and Elm streets in Sapulpa. It's open through Jan. 1.

