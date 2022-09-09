Sapulpa couple inspired to start collectible card business from late daughter

SAPULPA, Okla. — A Sapulpa couple started their own unique collectible card business inspired by a daughter who lived for only 36 hours.

Jaron and Amanda Williams are the owners of Daddy and Daughter Cards in Sapulpa. It's full of Pokemon cards, including other collectible cards and board games. It's mostly inspired by their late daughter, Lucy.

“Lucy is 1,000 % the driving force," Jaron said.

Amanda, his wife, went into labor in late 2019, but her placenta broke, cutting off Lucy’s oxygen. Thirty six hours later, the baby passed away.

A month later, the Williams’ were back at the same hospital when their middle child, Chloie, suffered a seizure, and was diagnosed with epilepsy.

“I got really down on the world, myself, everything around me," Jaron said.

That is until their oldest daughter, Blake, decided at Walmart, she wanted to get her dad into Pokemon.

“My daughter came up to me with a three pack blister of battle styles. I didn’t know they still made Pokemon cards and she said, 'can I get this, and I said, yes, let’s get that.," Jaron said.

Soon, Jaron was collecting cards like he used to as a child, and eventually turned it into a successful online business. By summer 2022--- Daddy and Daughter Cards was born.

None of the products in the store have price tags. That is because the Williams' are adamant about communication, and staying away from screens as much as possible.

“I want them (customers) to have to talk to me. I think everybody should talk to each other," Jaron said.

