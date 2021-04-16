Sands Springs hosts Herbal Affair, Westival this weekend

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs will host two in-person events this Saturday, April 17, to get people out celebrating spring.

Herbal Affair & Festival and Westival will both offer locals the chance to do many things such as:



Eating delicious food and wine

Shopping at local businesses and vendors at the events

Finding unique arts & crafts and decor

Picking out gardening supplies

Listening to live music with friends and family

Buying herbs, perennials, native and heirloom plants

And so much more!

OkieSpice and Trade Co. will host Westival at the same time as Herbal Affair & Festival, regardless of the weather this weekend. The local business will also sell its selections of rubs, spices, salsa, and barbecue sauce that are all made in Oklahoma during the event.

According to the event's Facebook page, The Sand Springs Herbal Affair & Festival was founded by Ruth Leib of Sand Springs who had the idea of hosting a small garden party with her friends. The event has grown since its creation and now brings up to 30,000 to the area in one day.

Herbal Affair & Festival starts at 8 a.m. with Westival opening not too long after at 9 a.m. Both end at 4 p.m.

Both events are happening on Main and Broadway Street in Sand Springs, OK.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --