Sand Springs Public Schools to host vaccine clinic for students, families, and school staff

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — There is a new push to get more Green Country children vaccinated against COVID-19 this summer before they hit the classrooms this fall.

A school vaccination clinic kicks off Tuesday in Sand Springs at Charles Paige High School. Sand Springs Public Schools are just the latest district to be a part of this initiative.

The Muscogee Nation’s Dept. of Health is teaming up with the district to provide the Pfizer vaccine for students, families, and staff. So far, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the FDA for children 12-and-up.

Any students between the ages of 12-17 will need a parent or guardian to be present during the vaccination. The drive-through clinic is between 9 a.m. and 2 p-m.

Health officials tell me it is the perfect time for students and staff to get vaccinated because it gives them enough time to build up COVID-19 antibodies before returning to the classroom. Tuesday’s event will run in tandem with a second clinic dedicated to getting everyone their booster shot.

“It’s not only safe for the students but better for the faculty and school staff. So, we’re really pushing for these events and we’re glad to be able to partner with Sand Springs public schools,” chief performance officer for the Muscogee Nation Dept. of Health, Shoneen Alexander-Ross said.

Department health officials are now also working with Jenks Public Schools to set up a clinic in a few weeks.

