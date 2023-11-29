Sand Springs teen involved in triple fatal crash finishing rehab at home

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A 17-year-old involved in a crash that killed three was released from a rehabilitation center Tuesday after a judge granted her motion to finish at home.

Sirrah Mathews was charged with one count of DUI and three counts of first-degree manslaughter for the deaths of Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner and Kylee Weaver.

2 News previously reported at the time of the crash Mathews tested positive for THC in her system and marijuana products in the car.



Mathews pleaded guilty to all four counts as a youthful offender. Family members of the three killed continue to speak out after Mathews accepted the deal sending her to a rehabilitation facility until she turns 19.

The Office of Juvenile Affairs submitted the request to finish her rehab at home with conditions with a judge approving it. Court documents said the state requested she wear an ankle monitor until the next court date, submit to regular drug testing, turn over her driver's license and increase school hours from 40 hours a week to 50.

The state also requested a restitution hearing 30 days out from Nov. 28.

2 News spoke with Mathews's criminal defense lawyer, Jason Edge of Edge Law Firm P.C. who said the whole situation is sad and he hopes this brings closure for everyone.

This is one of those cases that can make the word justice almost seem like a made-up word. There is nothing but sadness everywhere. These kids were all friends and they loved each other. And ever since I first met with my client Sirrah, over a year ago, there has not been a single conversation that I've had with her even in private where she was not in tears. And I also can not even begin to imagine, as a father myself, what the other families are going through. I have no idea what the path to closure in a case like this looks like. But now that everything is finalized and done, I truly hope that closure at least begins for everyone involved.

2 News will continue to follow this story.

