Sand Springs teacher riding in Tulsa Tough with MS

TULSA — “When I was diagnosed it became real,” Jason Kearney said.

That was ten years ago, when Kearney got the news of his multiple sclerosis diagnosis. People living with MS deal with symptoms like fatigue, vision problems, numbness, tingling chronic pain and more. According to the National Institute of Health, around 400,000 Americans live with MS.

“When I ride my bike, I feel better. I don’t feel sick anymore,” Kearney said.

Kearney tells 2 News, living with MS requires him to carefully budget his daily energy. During the school year, a lot of that budget is spent at Charles Page High School as an Oklahoma history teacher.

“Being a teacher, I need to be able to think of things, I can’t always think of things as quickly as I could … or remember things.”

With school out for summer, the areas where Kearney can spend his energy have narrowed some. For the father of five and grandfather to nine, it was a no-brainer … ride in Tulsa Tough. He uses cycling as an escape and a way to improve his health as much as he can.

“You just got a doctor’s prescription to ride your bicycle,” Kearney said.

Kearney is determined to defy his disease.

“I try to never let it get me down. My wife won’t let me use it as an excuse very much, so I appreciate that a lot.”

