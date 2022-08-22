Sand Springs schools head back to class

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs schools start back on Monday following a hot summer break.

Following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting at the end of the school year last year, safety and security is top of mind this year.

Sand Springs school officials tell 2 News they have been using an app called STOPit for several years. Now, per an executive order by Gov. Kevin Stitt, they will also implement the Rave Panic Button app.

The two apps are similar but the differences lie within who can use the apps and their capabilities of them.

Sherry Durkee, Superintendent of Sand Springs Public Schools, says the STOPit app is more about preventing a tragedy. She explains that STOPit can be used by anyone,

not just staff.

“What happens with STOPit is we get a notification when a person reports, whatever it is they report. So in the case of something say something irregular that would indicate there was a threat, then it gives our admin team an opportunity to do some investigation. it’s very preventative.”

The Rave Panic Button app is for staff only. STOPit can be used by anyone, including students and parents. Durkee says they've had a lot of success using STOPit.

“Rave is really about the immediacy of a crisis that’s impending versus preventative in that we hear of a potential threat that we can stop ahead of time. So I do think they compliment each other.”

That's why they now using both STOPit and the Rave Panic Button app this year. Durkee says this makes sure they have more than one tool in their toolbox to keep students and teachers safe.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --