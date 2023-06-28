Sand Springs revokes firework permits due to downed trees

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — With all the dry debris after the recent wind storm, Sand Springs city leaders have decided to revoke all firework permits in city limits this year for public safety. The city plans to have its professional fireworks show at Case Community Park on July 3.

Downed trees and limbs are to blame, coupled with over 100 degrees temperatures. City staff says fireworks are too risky for this year, and they'd instead protect property.

It's why Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter says he decided to revoke all firework permits in city limits on Monday evening.

Kyle Schmidt lives in Sand Springs and knows how much his neighbors love their fireworks.

"I think it's in the right place, but I don't think it's going to stop anybody," Schmidt said. "I think most of the people that shoot off fireworks don't bother to get the permit anyways."

Sand Springs is one of the lone cities doing this. Jenks, Bixby, and Sapulpa are all allowing fireworks.

"The storm itself might have impacted one community less than another," Carter told 2 News. "We took a very hard hit from the storm."

It's hit or miss on Facebook. Once the city posted they were revoking fireworks, hundreds voiced their opinions, Like Craig Halloway. He says it was a hasty decision since the city plans to have its annual professional fireworks show at Case Community Park on July 3.

Dalley Turner, also of Sand Springs, told 2 News with all the downed trees, it was the best decision for public safety.

"We understand the negative impacts. We're not oblivious to that. We don't want to kill anyone's fun. The main concern here is public safety."

Carter says crews have been working overtime to pick up trees at Case Community Park for the professional fireworks show on July 3.

Fireworks can still be shot outside of city limits. Keep in mind this is only for 20-23.

