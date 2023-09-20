Sand Springs Public Schools adds transition program for special education graduates

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A new law authorizes school districts to issue alternate diplomas to students in the alternate assessment program.

In part, school districts are implementing a new pathway for students with disabilities after graduation.

For Sand Springs Public Schools, House Bill 1041 paved the way for the creation of what is known as the Sandite Transition Academy.

It's a program for special education students 18-22 years old who have graduated with an alternate diploma.

With just four students in its first year, this optional program helps a special education student grow their skills.

Amanda Slee

Something Janet Goodman is blessed to have her daughter, Christine, be part of.

"She's able to reunite with some of her peers, and she also has the opportunity to work on things like her reading. She is learning to write in cursive, so expanding her skills above and beyond what she had done K-12," said Goodman.

The program isn't done in the high school. It was important to the district to create a place that was a step up.

In the class, students will work on daily living skills and on-the-job skills.

With daily living skills, students will learn things such as cooking, laundry, and making a bed.

On this particular day, students learned how to "make macaroni cheese," said student Cody Taft.



This type of program is one of which special education director Carrie Schlehuber has been dreaming.

"It just gives them an opportunity to have 3 or 4 more years of really individualized, hands-on skills to work and live independently," she said.

Carrie said the Sandite Transition Academy allows these students to show how they can be valuable members of the community and workforce.

"Quite often students, or adults, with disabilities, might get pegged like they can only do this kind of work or they can only do that kind of work," she explained. "We are trying to work through a program where if a student says I really want to be a nail tech, then we are giving you all the tools to show you how to be a nail tech."

Student Crystal Mullins has big career goals.

"Work at the dog pound because I want to train the dogs," Mullins said.

For most of these students, this new class is something they look forward to.

Parent Janet is happy to have such a program available for her daughter Christine finally.

"It's important so she can go out and function by herself in the world," Goodman said.

The special education director also said this academy provides a unique opportunity for high school seniors.



That's because the district is offering paid internships to students who want to be special education teachers. This year, they have two seniors involved.

The director explained it's a win-win having them because it's helpful to the students in the academy, and it gives the seniors the opportunity to decide if this is the career path for them.

While the Sandite Transition Academy is optional, the Sand Springs school district urges parents with students receiving the alternate diploma to continue with the Academy to help their students thrive and get ready to be in the world on their own.

