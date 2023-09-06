Sand Springs police release body camera video after standoff

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Tense moments outside a Sand Springs urgent care after a theft suspect barricaded himself behind the dumpster. Wednesday, Sand Springs police released body camera video after officers say the suspect fired at police and an officer returned fire.

“Get down. Get down. Get down now,” said a Sand Springs police officer.

From the moment a Sand Springs officer encountered 32-year-old Nathan Burks, he was trying to get the theft suspect to surrender.

“He’s not complying,” said the officer. “I don’t know what he’s got in his hands.”

This all happened behind the dumpster at an urgent care facility in Sand Springs on Friday. The suspect fired one gunshot and the officer returned fire twice. Thankfully no one was hurt.

“Put your hands up now,” said a Sand Springs police officer. “Put your hands up.”

2News was at the scene around 3:20 Friday afternoon, when Sand Springs police, the Southwest Area Tactical Team, Tulsa police, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol showed up. It was all hands on deck to get Burks into custody.

“We can’t help you unless you come out with your hands up brother,” said a Sand Springs police officer.

“Scared my relatives to death,” said witness Frances Jackson.

Frances Jackson was inside the urgent care when they went into lockdown.

“They put us in the x-ray room,” said Jackson. “We sat there about 25 of us. They brought us in heated blankets, water, food.”

She says they heard the gunshots.

“To feel like you’re not safe anywhere,” said Jackson. “You’re not safe at school. You’re not safe at the doctors. What are we going to do people? We got to do something.”

Sand Springs police say the nearly four-hour standoff ended after a negotiator got Burks to surrender. It started when police were called to the Walmart nearby for a theft. Officers say Burks ran off and ended up behind the dumpster.

He’s in the Tulsa County jail facing several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the officer who fired his gun is on routine administrative leave while the OSBI leads the investigation. They are not releasing the name of the officer.

