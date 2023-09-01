Sand Springs Police respond to armed and barricaded suspect

Sand Springs police say they have an armed and barricaded person on Morrow Road west of Highway 97.

Police say the subject is contained but for everyone's safety roads are blocked off and everyone is asked to stay away from the area until further notice.

Police say this started around 3:30pm Friday where officers were called to Walmart in reference to a larceny.

Police say it is reported that the suspect shot at officers who may have returned fire. It is unclear at this time if the suspect was injured. The suspect has barricaded himself behind the St. John Urgent Care facility. He has reportedly been communicating off and on with officers.

The Southwest Area Tactical Team, which is a multi-jurisdictional SWAT team comprised of officers from Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Bixby and Jenks, have responded to help resolve the situation. Assistance is also being provided by Tulsa Police, Tulsa County and OHP.

Police encourage citizens to remain away from the area until the situation is resolved.



