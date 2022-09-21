Watch Now
Sand Springs police dispel rumors around deadly crash

Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 21, 2022
SAND SPRINGS, Okla.  — In a post on Facebook the Sand Springs Police Department tried to dissuade rumors circulating about a crash that killed three teens.

The post addresses the latest rumor that the driver of the car was arrested. Police said that is not true. 2 News talked to police on Monday for an update on the investigation and police said it is still ongoing.

Funerals begin for the victims today.

Police urged anyone considering posting or sharing a rumor on social media to think of the families of the victims before posting anything.

