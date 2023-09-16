Sand Springs neighbors remember teens killed in crash

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Friday marked one year since Cyra Saner, Ethan Gibson and Kylee Weaver were killed in a car crash in Sand Springs. Ever since, Weaver’s family has been trying to raise awareness around safe driving. They invited 2 News Oklahoma to a vigil, to hear about their efforts.

"It’s one thing when it’s in your backyard, it’s another when it’s at your front door," Jeanie Blatchford, Weaver's aunt said.

Last year, it came to Blatchford’s front door.

The families of the other two children were at the vigil, but did not want to speak on the record.

Blatchford says her family still has a big role – with Kylee in mind.

"Our job is no longer to protect her, it is to keep all their memories flooded into people’s minds," Blatchford said.

They’re keeping her memory alive in different ways. First, by doing things Kylee always wanted to do, like visit museums, go to concerts, and more.

In fact, Blatchford said, the family hosted a birthday party for Kylee back in January. She says they had a wonderful time.

"Oh! If she got something in her mind it was happening. Period. She was just that kid. Everything that she ever did, she did it responsibly," Blatchford said.

Now, the family has political and legal action on their mind.

"We’re gonna be making a roar, like, we’re gonna use our voices and just shake things up, around here because we can’t let this happen to other kids," Blatchford said.

Jeanie would not share the specifics of their legal battles; only to say it’s ongoing. Their next court date is set for the beginning of October.

She did say, if nothing else, she hopes this tragedy brings awareness to teens and parents on safe driving.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

