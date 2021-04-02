Sand Springs car wash owner recovering after thieves wreck his business

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol are on the hunt for the driver of a white truck pictured stealing from two toll booths on the Creek Turnpike around Tulsa. Sand Springs Police linked the vehicle to a car wash theft.

Video surveillance from Apollo Car Wash showed the white truck enter the second vehicle bay just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The driver wore a reflective vest and black ski mask and hooked a chain around the change box. On the third try, he rips the box from the wall with his truck. A large portion of the wall tore away with the box.

"This is going to cost me a lot of money to fix," Apollo Car Wash owner Brent Burns said.

Unfortunately, Burn told 2 works for You, he is more than used to it by now.

"It's the life of a car wash owner," he said.

After thieves broke into his equipment office from the roof of Apollo three years ago, he decided to make some security upgrades.

He installed LED lights and a camera system fitted into each vehicle bay. One of these cameras caught the thieves that are costing him $1,000 and counting.

The hit on his car wash hurts now more than ever.

"It's been a mess," Burns said.

The main water line to Apollo froze up in February's harsh winter storm, and when the warm weather returned and the snow melted the line still did not thaw.

"I missed out on some really good weather," Burns said. "Really good business."

Now, it is back to business as usual for Burns. What the thieves broke will not stop him from getting the wash bay up and running again soon.

Sand Springs Police told 2 Works for You, the truck was found and searched after obtaining a warrant. However, they are still searching for the thieves.

