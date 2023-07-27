Samaritan's Purse travels to Green Country to clean derecho damage

SAPULPA — On the night of June 17th, David Owens and his wife woke up to the howling winds of a derecho.

“We just rode it out, and we did a lot of praying… said, ‘Lord protect us’” said Owens.

In the morning, they found their storage shed flattened — too damaged to be repaired. Tree branches on the property were also snapped.

Owens says he is not in physical condition to clean up the wreckage. He was unsure of what to do next, until a friend told him about the charity Samaritan’s Purse.

The non-profit has a U.S. National Disaster program. Volunteers are on a mission in Green Country to help those still affected by June 17th's storm.

Program Manager, Karissa Ryan, says they plan to be in the area until August 12.

For more information about Samaritan’s Purse, click here.

