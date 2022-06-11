Saint Francis Tulsa Tough kicks off this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — It's a busy night in Downtown as the Saint Francis Tulsa Racing gets underway.

“It’s a great venue to showcase Tulsa and the kind of city we are and so it’s a good chance to put our face forward and for everyone to see what great of a city we are,” Scott Rose said.

Rose has volunteered at the race for the past five years.

“It’s grown significantly, the number of riders has gotten larger,” Rose said.

Tonight, the McNellies Group Blue Dome Criterium Downtown kicked off the weekend of cycling competitions.

Every cyclist showing up after having put in the hard work. This weekend they're leaving their heart and soul in the race.

“There’s a lot of training that goes into this,” Enoc Garza said.

He traveled all the way from Houston to compete, but he said it's well worth the ride.

“If we win today, then go to sleep and get ready to do it again tomorrow. There’s not much time for celebration when you’ve got three races stacked up,” Brian Grace said.

This year cyclists representing 40 different states and eight different countries. Among them, first time competiors and best friends from Columbia Missouri, Brian Grace and Michael Link.

“It’s happening really fast so, you just try to be really laser focused on the guys ahead of you," Link said.

Hundreds of people from all around the world lining the streets of downtown and braving the heat to take int he fun-filled event.

Some come to race, others come to watch, and then there are people like Scott Rose who choose to volunteer.

“I make sure we find the top three after each race and get the out to the podium, get the pictures taken, and get the winner’s jerseys presented," Rose said.

Saturday races start at 9:30 a.m. and the last one begins right after 7:00 p.m. People of all ages and skill levels will have a chance to compete. The race will take place through Tulsa's Historic Arts District.

