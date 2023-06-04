Safe summer event engages Hispanic community

TULSA, Okla. — Breaking from their usual work in assisting Hispanic families struggling with funeral costs, Lorena and Eunice Salas from the nonprofit Angelica’s Ministry said they came up with a one-day fest outside Imperio Event Center called Verano Seguro, meaning "safe summer".

“Last year we (assisted with) eight funerals of people that had accidents in the lake and pools. And we did seven funerals that people actually had accidents at home. (Their) house was in a fire,” co-founder Lorena Salas said.

Members of Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire Department said the Saturday event helped educate on the basics for families, such as child-proofing a home, adding smoke detectors, or using life jackets in water.

“The Hispanic community is a very close-knit group," Assistant Fire Marshal Chris Whittington said. "And I know even if we make contact with just four or five families, those families will have a positive experience with us. They’ll tell their friends and families, and they’ll tell their friends and families. So each time we can use this as a building block for the next time.”

Dozens of sponsors like HomeSmart Stellar Realty pitched in as well, adding in their own expertise.

“In the real estate business there are a lot of people that take advantage of people that have no knowledge – especially in the Hispanic community, Yazmin Vazquez told 2 News. "And I’m here to inform in my Hispanic community that I’m here to help.”

The sisters behind angelica’s ministry believe each message of every kind can lead to a safe summer and beyond.

“We need to have this for families," Lorena Salas said, "because I don’t want to keep doing funerals with little kids.”

