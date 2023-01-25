Safari Joe's H20 under new ownership

TULSA, Okla. — Safari Joe’s H2O is no more, but there are some very big future plans for the waterpark.

Safari Joe’s H2O has gone through countless changes over the years. From Big Splash to Safari Joe’s H2O and now, a new name — Paradise Beach Waterpark — a new design and a new park that’s said to be unlike anything Tulsa’s seen before.

“It’s gonna be family-friendly. There’s not gonna be animals here. There’s a fantastic zoo in Tulsa. There’s an aquarium over on Riverside, over in Jenks. We don’t need that for people to have a great experience,” said Director of Park Operations, Aaron Sunkten.

The new owner bought the park last month and has since been busy rebranding, remodeling, and getting the park back to pristine condition.

“Upon taking over the park, it was pretty evident that some things were neglected, and it is our job to get the parkgoers in. They’re gonna have expectations when they go in and we want to exceed those expectations,” said Suntken.

And those upgrades include the attractions as well.

“We’re making changes to the slides. They’re gonna get re-surfaced, they’re gonna be brighter, they’re gonna be faster, they’re gonna be sleeker,” said Suntken.

And as far as the previous owners, Suntken told 2 News Oklahoma they’re leaving the past in the past and moving forward with Paradise Beach Waterpark.

“There were certain events that went on out here that we’re not going to subscribe to. Certain groups that had intentions of allowing things that may not have been family-friendly in the past. And so we’re gonna be very conscious of that. We want to make sure that no one is offended when they come out based on the park’s offerings,” said Suntken.

He told 2 News this project won’t be complete for at least two years. But once the project is finished and Paradise Beach Waterpark is complete, he said it will be a destination spot not only for Oklahomans but out-of-staters as well.

