Saber Ahmadi tapped as Immigrant Services Liaison

TULSA, Okla. — Saber Ahmadi’s ambition brought him to Tulsa. He and his wife both worked in Afghanistan; she as a doctor, and he as a translator for the U.S. government.

"I just try to go one step closer to my goals and aim, so when I think about my family and my job, that’s the only thing that inspires me," Ahmadi said.

Once the Ahmadi’s returned to the States, some of that ambition was quelled. He shared those concerns with the Bynum family. Some chance connections led the Ahmadis and Bynums to have dinner where they discussed the challenges faced by refugees coming to Tulsa.

"Tulsa is a destination for people all around the world. We’ve become a national model for refugee assistance," Ahmadi said.

Wanting to keep that model status, Bynum had an idea.

"Here are people who had to leave their homeland because of their loyalty to America," Bynum said, "And I happen to be the CEO of a major government employer where they now live."

About two weeks ago, Ahmadi started his job as Tulsa’s immigrant services Liaison.

He’s tasked with connecting immigrants to career opportunities within the city of Tulsa. So far, he said, it’s been smooth sailing.

"[My coworkers] help you. They see what are some of the problems and they’re just helping you to solve those issues and those problems," Ahmadi said.

Ahmadi is there to lend a helping hand, but, he says, the ball is in their court.

"They have to motivate themselves. So they have to plan their life and they have to work hard," Ahmadi said, "This is the only way they can basically accomplish their mission. Whenever you have a goal, you can reach it."

Ahmadi is thankful, living his American dream.

