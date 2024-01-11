Rural OK leaders encourage others to help unsheltered people in cold weather

PRYOR CREEK, Okla. — We know there's a great need in Tulsa to help people experiencing homelessness - especially when temperatures dip below freezing- but often forgotten are those in rural communities without shelter.

At 70 years old, Bobby Thomason aims to help those in need. He works at the Pryor Rescue Mission - and has been for almost 40 years.

Inside, you'll see mostly donated shirts, shoes, and a kitchen for home-cooked meals for free. Most importantly, there's a roof for anyone that needs it.

"I'm not turning somebody down if they need some help or whatever. It's just something I feel like we need to do here," Thomason said.

The food is all donated, too. Thomason does most of the cooking. Chicken and fish are his specialties. They always serve hot meals.

He's a man of few words, but he's got a heart of gold - so much so that he's staying open 24-7 this weekend and next week as the weather becomes frigid.

Pryor Creek's population is less than 10,000 people with no true homeless shelter, compared to Tulsa, which has over 400,000 people with multiple shelters.

Pryor Creek Mayor Zac Doyle says they, too, have unsheltered folks, and it's growing.

He stressed to 2 News if you, or somebody you know, lives in or around the Pryor Creek area and needs food or shelter, call Mayes County Emergency Management. They're working with Red Cross volunteers and other organizations to get people shelter for warmth and will put folks up in hotels if need be.

"It requires the community to come together and help," Doyle said. "As we get into these cold days, it's been great to know I think we can take care of the unsheltered in our town."

County emergency management officials are trained to help people find shelter in severe weather situations, so if you live in Mayes County or another rural community, emergency management offices are an excellent place to start for information.

