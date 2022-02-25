'Route 66 Tattoo Man' hospitalized in Bartlesville

TULSA, Okla. — An asset to Route 66 in Tulsa is in the hospital Friday morning dealing with acute kidney failure.

Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios posted to Facebook Friday to spread the word about the "Route 66 Tattoo Man" Ron Jones's condition.

Jones is a longtime Route 66 patron and enthusiast — covering his body with nearly 200 tattoos with most of them showcasing his love for the Mother Road.

He's staying at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville.

The owners of Buck Atom's are asking people to send cards and cheer Jones's way:

3500 SE Frank Phillips Blvd

Bartlesville, OK 74006

Room #579

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --