ROUTE 66 MARATHON: What's in store for this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The Williams Route 66 Marathon returns the weekend of Nov. 23 for its 19th year.

There’s a lot in store for runners and watchers alike.

TFD vs. TPD

Runners from all around will race along the Mother Road, but so will members of the City of Tulsa’s police and fire departments.

This competition between the two departments began last year, and perhaps this friendly rivalry could become a yearly marathon staple.

Both departments have put together relay teams for the event.

Last year, the TFD came out on top, a win that lit a fire in the bellies of TPD officers, who say 2024 will be their year.

"We got a really good competitive team, and we’re gonna bring it,” police officer Josh Metcalf told 2 News.

Roy Zoellner, an assistant fire marshal, poured cold water on TPD’s claim that they’ll win.

"We will greet them at the finish line,” he remarked. “We’ll be waiting for them at the finish line, and we look forward to congratulating them on a good run."

However, this spirited competition is all in good fun. As for prizes, when Metcalf and Zoellner chatted with us before last year’s marathon, they figured they would wager lunch.

Meanwhile, the whole marathon benefits a cause called Kicks For Kids, which gives kids sneakers.

While the first racers will take off Saturday morning, they need to pick up their runner’s packets starting at 11am on Friday at the Cox Business Center. If they can’t pick up their packets Friday, they can do it Saturday. (Click here to see the packet's contents.)

Race Schedule



SATURDAY, NOV. 23

5k Run & Walk - 8am Mascot Dash - 9am 1-Mile Fun Run - 9am

SUNDAY, NOV. 24

Marathon - 8am Half-Marathon - 8am Marathon Relay - 8am



Williams Route 66 Marathon Map of routes for the 5k and Fun Run.

Williams Route 66 Marathon Routes of the marathon and half-marathon.

Health Expo

As these runners show off their fitness this weekend, there will also be a health expo at the Cox Business Center.

The Dick’s House of Sport Health and Fitness Expo will host exhibitors featuring running gear and shoes as well as sports and fitness and sustainability-related items.

The expo is free and open to the public. It runs from 11am to 6pm on Friday, Nov. 22, and from 9am to 6pm on Saturday, Nov. 23.

