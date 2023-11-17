Tulsa police, firefighters to race each other at Route 66 Marathon

TULSA, Okla. — It's that time of year again.

The Williams Route 66 Marathon returns to Green Country this weekend for its 18th year.

Along with the usual runners, we'll also be seeing some of Tulsa's police officers and firefighters going head-to-head in Sunday's marathon relay.

Roy Zoeller, assistant fire marshal for the Tulsa Fire Department, said it all started with a simple phone call from officer J.P. Metcalf.

"A great guy, a great TPD officer," Zoeller said. "He gave a call-up and said, 'Hey, let's put a challenge together. Let's see if you firemen can keep up with us cops.' So, we got a team together, and I feel like we're gonna put on a pretty good challenge."

As for what's at stake in this friendly competition, Metcalf said they'll probably wager who buys lunch.

Zoeller is no stranger to the Route 66 Marathon and to races in general. He returns to Tulsa after also competing in the most recent New York City Marathon.

"They say that it was the ... largest marathon ever," Zoeller said. "But the beauty of it is that New York is great, but I love my town, Tulsa, and I look forward to seeing everyone on the course."

"I know Roy, and he's a heck of a runner," said Metcalf. "I know I personally can't keep up with him. I'll do my best."

Friday will kick off the two-day Reasors Health and Fitness Expo at the Cox Business Center, where runners will grab their bibs and race packets.

The expo is free and open to the public, running from 11 am to 7 pm on Friday and 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

And organizers say there's a lot for everyone to check out, like exhibitors featuring running gear and shoes, as well as sports and fitness and sustainability-related items.

It goes without saying that there's a whole range of events happening this weekend.

"We'll have our marathon, half-marathon, marathon relay, 5k Fun Run, and Mascot Dash," said Destiny Green, the marathon's executive director. "So, we have something for all the people this weekend."

The 5k, Mascot Dash, and One-Mile Fun Run start Saturday at 8 am, 9 am, and 9:30 am, respectively.

Sunday will see the full 26.2-mile marathon, the half-marathon, and the marathon relay all start at 8 am.

This will be followed by several block parties hosted by local businesses.

As for where all this will be, the Sunday marathons will be taking place mostly throughout downtown, the University of Tulsa area, and Riverside Drive. For the full map of those races and other races, click here.

For a full breakdown, the marathon's organizers have provided a comprehensive guide to this weekend's activities.

