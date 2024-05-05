LOOSE DONKEYS: 2 donkeys running loose near Turley, neighbors want to help

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two beloved donkeys near Turley have escaped their pen and are running around in traffic.

One concerned neighbor is worried they may be hit by a car.

Tammy Mercure tells 2 News that the donkeys live at the end of the block and everybody loves them.

She said they're generally well taken care of; they get haircuts and people bring them food and water.

The problem is, four days ago, after not receiving food and water, the donkeys pushed through the gates and began wandering around the neighborhood.

"Four days ago, my dog started barking and so, I ran out to the corner and one of the donkeys was staring off with the dog," Mercure said. "It looked like it was asking for help, and then we started to notice that no one was coming for them, and we do our best to try to help them, but when we walk towards them, they tend to walk the other way and we don't want to scare them into traffic, but it's an odd sight to see a donkey come down a street."

Nobody in the neighborhood knows who owns the donkeys, the previous owner passed away last year.

Mercure said if they are unable to find the original owners, they would love to find a donkey rescue for the animals.

She said last year, when they got out, they were able to get the animals back in their pen.

KJRH

Since the previous owner's passing, she has no way to contact the woman who usually retrieves the donkeys.

Mercure told 2 News the animals return to their pen at night, but they don't know how to get the fence back up to keep them in.

She said the neighborhood loves the donkeys and is willing to take care of them if needed, but they need some guidance.

"So, we would love to find the owner of the donkeys," Mercure said. "So they can get them back in and fix the fence, and I think all of us from the neighborhood would like to extend, if anything's up, we would all love to chip in and help. We can help feed and water them and do all of that, but we would just love to get them back in their pen and safe because they're in traffic."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

