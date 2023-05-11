Rogers County man to serve 6 life sentences in disturbing child abuse case, mother to serve 1

*Warning, this article contains graphic instances of child abuse*

A Rogers County man is sentenced to six consecutive life sentences after a long and disturbing child abuse case.

Gustus Pennington was convicted of kidnapping, domestic assault, and battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Pennington used a shock collar and other forms of abuse against his girlfriend Jeannette Wilson’s 3-year-old child for around six days, according to the probable cause affidavit.

According to court documents, the abuse began with Pennington claiming to be disciplining the child and progressively got worse over the span of a week. It involved the child being restrained to a table to be beaten. Pennington then purchased a shock collar and used it so much in two days that the collar ran out of battery, according to court documents.



Pennington attempted to further delay the case by claiming Native status, which under the McGirt ruling, would force the case to go to federal court.

“Having had ample opportunity to obtain Tribal membership with the Creek Nation after having attained majority age, the Defendant failed to do so for six years,” according to the court’s ruling. “Not until these charges were brought and after McGirt did the Defendant apply for membership. Even then, it was his mother who actually filed the Application on behalf of the Defendant.”

Along with not being a tribal member when the alleged crime occurred, the court’s ruling stated Pennington’s interest in the German Nazi Regime outweighed his efforts to formalize his tribal membership.

The child's mother, Wilson, was also charged with the same counts as Pennington after it was discovered she left the house several times during the abuse and could have asked for help. Prosecutors said the couple was high on meth during the abuse.

Wilson will also serve a life sentence for her role in the abuse.

