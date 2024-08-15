Rogers County forming Juvenile Diversion team

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers County will form a juvenile diversion team to keep children out of the justice system.

Rogers County Undersheriff Jonathan Sappington told 2 News that they had to deal with one juvenile 30 to 50 times before she turned 18. City leaders said the county took action because juveniles lack such resources.

Sappington shared an instance he had with one of the many juveniles, sparing some details for the person's privacy.

"There was a female in Chelsea who started off running away from home. She quickly got into drug use, then it was burglaries," said Sappington.

The county will receive $289 thousand dollars from state question 781 to prevent more instances like hers. First approved in 2016, the state Department of Mental Health funding will address the need for resources in Rogers County.

Sappington says the team could be life-changing for the children the department deals with.

"Instead of what happened in her case, which was a lack of resources, a lack of interaction, a lack of intervention can step in during the early stages to provide her a better outcome," Sappington said.

The county has yet to receive the funds, but city staff said they will help juveniles as soon as they receive them. The money will also go towards support specialists to help clients receive mental health support and jobs once out of jail.

Dan Delozier is a Rogers County commissioner. He says it's about time children received help.

"We've had a lot of teen problems over the years, suicide, things like that need to be addressed, and were hoping that this takes care of that stuff," Delozier said.

Sappington agrees that this team could have a significant impact on the county.

"I think that this could drastically change juvenile involvement moving forward for not just her but with several juveniles that we've dealt with in the past," Sappington said.

City leaders said the team will be made up of multiple agencies and volunteers from the community.

