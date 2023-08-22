Rocklahoma is back! Schedule announced

PRYOR, Okla. — Rocklahoma is back for another year, Sept. 1-3 with special performances and new technological advancements to improve visitor experience.

The Labor Day Weekend tradition features about 45 rock and music groups that will perform over the span of three days.

This years festival will feature special performances from Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Bush and more.

The event takes place on the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds 1421 W 450 Rd which offers camping and glamping opportunities on site.



Rocklahoma began in 2007 and grew each year as more and more rock fans became aware of the yearly event.

While VIP passes and packages are sold out, limited general admission passes are still available for $99 per day. Tickets can be found here.

Rocklahoma is offering a new mobile app that will allow visitors to plan out their visits to help maximize the viewer experience. Visitors will be able to get up-to-date information including performance changes and weather updates.

VIP pass holders will get to experience a kickoff show Thursday, August 31.

For more information and the full schedule visit the website at Rocklahoma.com.

