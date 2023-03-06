Watch Now
Rocklahoma announces 2023 festival lineup

Posted at 3:08 PM, Mar 06, 2023
PRYOR, Okla. — Heavy metal is ready to roll into Pryor once again this summer.

Rocklahoma announced its 2023 festival lineup on Friday, featuring headliners Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie and Limp Biskit. The three-day event is scheduled to return Sept. 1-3, continuing
its run of late summer schedules after several years in the late spring or mid-summer months.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m.

