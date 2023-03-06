Rocklahoma announces 2023 festival lineup

PRYOR, Okla. — Heavy metal is ready to roll into Pryor once again this summer.

Rocklahoma announced its 2023 festival lineup on Friday, featuring headliners Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie and Limp Biskit. The three-day event is scheduled to return Sept. 1-3, continuing

its run of late summer schedules after several years in the late spring or mid-summer months.

Rocklahomies 🦅🤘 Get ready for the biggest Labor Day party in America with Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor & more plus the host of all hosts, Eddie Trunk! Passes on sale THIS FRIDAY at 12pm CT @ https://t.co/7KSDFnQyCi pic.twitter.com/uZYZSsEuh2 — Rocklahoma (@Rocklahoma) March 6, 2023

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m.

