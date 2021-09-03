Rocklahoma returns to Pryor after 2 years

PRYOR, Okla. — After two years of waiting, Rocklahoma is back and rocking on in Pryor.

The 13th annual music festival is currently going on after having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-day music festival is taking place over Labor Day weekend. Over 50 rock bands and artists are being featured in this year's lineup.

The first act to perform starts at 11 a.m. on Friday and continue throughout the day across three stages. This setup continues until Monday.

Earlier in August, the BOK Center and Cain's Ballroom announced they would approach each concert on a 'case-by-case basis.' AEG Presents, which runs Rocklahoma and the Born & Raised festivals, is set to require fans and crews at live events would have to show proof of vaccination starting Oct 1.

However, there are no requirements for attendance in this weekend's activities. The music festival's website is "strongly encouraging" fans to have a negative COVID-19 test or get the vaccine before attending.

