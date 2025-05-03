'ROCK THE HOUSE': Gala raising money for program helping TPS teachers

TULSA, Okla. — A problem on the rise in Green Country is the growing lack of affordable housing. To help fight this, a program was started earlier this year by Green County Habitat for Humanity and Tulsa Public Schools helping teachers obtain down payments for homes.

On Saturday night, May 3, they’re helping fund the initiative in a fun way.

2 News Oklahoma listened to local Habitat leaders about the need that they’re trying to meet.

When asked if there is a unique need among local public school teachers for housing, Rob Gardenhire replied, “Absolutely.”

“So, while we can't do anything with teacher pay,” he continued, “we can help them through this program by offering up to $50,000 per teacher household in down payment assistance in our program.”

The initiative is called “Education Begins with Home.”



Gardenhire, GCHFH’s vice president of development, told us a big goal of the program is to not only help recruit new TPS teachers but to also retain the current ones.

“I mean, any way that we can support our Tulsa Public Schools and provide housing at the same time, I mean, that's good — not just for us and for Tulsa Public Schools, but it's really good for the whole city as we look to attract new businesses and workforce to the area,” he said.

Saturday at 7pm inside the Arvest Convention Center is their “Rock The House” gala, with the theme being “neon rodeo.” Doors open at 6pm.

