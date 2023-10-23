Riders in national horse show excited for visit to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The scene at Expo Square looks a little different than a few weeks ago. The carnival rides have made way for horse rides. The U.S. National Arabian and Half Arabian National Championship is in town.

"It’s just an awesome couple weeks in horse sport," rider Colby Hernandez told 2 News Oklahoma.

Hernandez is one of the riders involved in the event. It’s the culmination of a year’s worth of work.

"We came all the way up for it, it’s a really exciting event. It’s a big deal to be here. We have to work really hard to get here," Hernandez said.

Her trainer, Joe Alberti, agrees.

"Going to the show ring and listening to the hours and hours of me talking to them and telling them what to do and what not to do, and when that all comes together and it clicks right it’s really the reason why I do this. It’s the best feeling for me," Alberti said.

This equestrian life is nomadic. Hernandez’s team makes annual stops in Arizona, Virginia, Kentucky and of course, Tulsa.

"This year, more than last year, I think we were just so in awe over all of nationals, that we didn’t escape the show ring too much," Hernandez said, "But this year with my band of girls also sitting here, competing and training, we went out and saw a bunch of the restaurants and we’ve been able to go in town a little bit, so it’s been quite fun."

A nearby vacation rental breaks up the long days inside Expo Square.

Sixteen long days to be exact. As of Sunday, they’re halfway home.

Alberti’s been coming to Tulsa for this show for a number of years but he says each year can be a little bit different.

"This year it’s been wonderful, the weather has been so warm, we’ve been here other times when it’s been 45 degrees and rainy the whole time, so there’s a lot that we have to kind of take into consideration, on where we’re going and what we’re doing," Alberti said.

There is some rain predicted in the middle of the week, but Alberti’s team is ready. They’ve got their eyes on the gold.

