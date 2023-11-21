Restore Hope Ministries serves over 500 families Thanksgiving meals through distribution program

TULSA, Okla. — Restore Hope Ministries has supported those in need by supplying Thanksgiving meals for over 30 years. This year was no different.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, RHM will serve 506 families who registered earlier this month to pick up a trunk full of turkey and other groceries to fill their table. Executive Director Jeff Jaynes said as a life-time Tulsan, he feels it's important to be able to give back to his community.

"'I have always had the chance to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family, and in good times or bad, you know, we stand around the table and and we hold hands and say what we're thankful for," Jaynes said. "I remember there have been some year's that have been hard, but we always had something to be thankful for. And for us to be able to give this food so that a family can stand around and hold hands even in the midst of a difficult time, that's a pretty great thing for me."

Jaynes said in the 12 years he has been a part of RHM, the program has been worked on and improved so that families do not need to worry about the stock running out. Outreach to grocery stores and other community partners, as well as logistic planning begins in April-May of each year.

"We want the families to know that there is enough for everybody," Jaynes said. "Whether you're the first person to sign up or the last very last person to sign up, you're going to get that amazing Thanksgiving basket that we want to give out."

Candra Smith was one of the hundreds to receive a trunk load of Thanksgiving fixin's Tuesday. She drove a neighbor who had no other way to make it to the program, and ended up being able to grab her own cart full of food.

For Smith, the gift of a full fridge of food for the holiday will be shared.

"I will cook my food and I will have people in so you know get it, if there’s any left overs, I send them home with them," said Smith. "I just go home smiling I’m just like ‘ah look at this look at this,’ so it helps me a lot to see what people are doing for our area."

Putting this program together is a rewarding, but large undertaking, said Jaynes.

"We had church groups, businesses, individuals, school groups all come to help us put these baskets together, but the same thing is true for the funding for this program," said Jaynes. "And that comes from donations of 25 dollars, 100 dollars, people across our community who have given to make sure that their neighbors can have that abundance that we want to celebrate at Thanksgiving."

The two-day distribution program will conclude Wednesday, and the RHM team will soon get back to work to get ready for next year's holiday.

