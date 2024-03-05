Response grows as Westboro Baptist Church plans protest at Owasso Schools

OWASSO, Okla. — National and local organizations are responding to a protest planned by the Westboro Baptist Church at Owasso Public Schools on March 6.

The protest comes after the death of OPS student Nex Benedict the day after a fight at the school. Nex's passing garnered global attention and sparked additional conversations about bullying in schools and LGBTQ+ youth.

Their death sparked a school walkout on Feb. 26 where students said they were protesting bullying at the school and showing support for Nex.

A protest is being organized by Westboro Baptist Church at Owasso Public Schools starting at 1:45 p.m. The church describes themselves as an "old school Baptist church" that "preach against all forms of sin." The church said it engages in peaceful religious demonstrations against sins outlined in the Bible. The flyer for the event said the group is protesting against Nex's LGBTQ+ identity.

Groups like Oklahomans for Equality said the church uses "hateful rhetoric" in its demonstrations.

Organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community planned counter-protests and protections for students and parents at the school.



Oklahomans for Equality started what they call a "Pledge-a-Picket Initiative." The initiative offers a pledge to people wanting to participate. OkEq said people can pledge a donation amount for each anti-LGBTQ+ protester who shows up. For example, if you pledge $1 and 100 anti-LGBTQ+ protesters show up, you would donate $100. All of the donations collected during this initiative go to the organization's youth programs, which support teens ages 14-19 in Tulsa and surrounding areas. “We want to provide an opportunity to productively counter the harmful, exclusionary, and hateful message sent by the Westboro contingent,” said Paula Shannon, an OkEq board member. “This initiative gives all of us who believe in the dignity of humanity, love, and inclusivity the opportunity to show the young people in Owasso that so many of us see them, affirm them, and care about them. Rather than engaging in unproductive yelling at each other, we choose to pledge for and invest dollars toward our values,” Shannon said.

Parasol Patrol is a national non-profit that uses umbrellas and music to shield people from "hateful demonstrations." The organization's founders said it is not a counter-protest group. Its mission is to protect people from protesters, not add to the protest. "We want young people to understand that they are supported not in spite of who they are but because of who they are. We aren’t trying to turn kids gay. We’re trying to keep gay kids alive,” says Pasha Ripley, Co-Founder and Executive Director.

Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates addressed the protest in a letter to families:

Dear Ram Family,



I want to provide you with an update on this week’s anticipated visit from Westboro Baptist Church, a Kansas based activist group who routinely engages in protests. It is our current understanding that a small portion of this group will be in Owasso on March 6.



As we’ve shared, this event is being hosted by an outside organization and is not associated with the district in any way.



The group is still expected to gather in two locations on Wednesday afternoon. First on the sidewalk in front of the Education Service Center from 1:45 - 2:15 p.m., and then on the sidewalk in front of the East campus of the High School from 2:25 - 2:55 p.m. They will not be allowed onto district property at any time.



We understand that school safety continues to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind, and I want to reassure our students, families, and staff that OPS takes all safety and security matters very seriously. We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all students and are deeply grateful for the support of our district safety and security team, as well as the many local and state law enforcement partners, who are working together to help ensure the well-being of all involved.



We recognize that events such as this can often lead to added stress for students and staff. It is important to remember that the district employs an experienced team of counselors who are available at each school site every day. We are grateful to this team for helping both students and staff process their thoughts and feelings. Any student who wishes to see a counselor can do so by visiting the counseling office or may schedule an appointment by emailing their counselor. If you or someone you know are in need of support outside of school hours, please dial 988 for access to free and confidential resources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



While remaining focused on our mission of teaching and learning, the district continues to monitor Wednesday’s events closely. As these activities are scheduled for a brief period in the afternoon, we look forward to a regular and productive day of instruction.



Sincerely,



Dr. Margaret Coates

Superintendent

Owasso Public Schools

No one is allowed on school property unless affiliated with the school or received prior approval from district officials.

2 News will be at the protest on March 6. Stay tuned for updates.

