Residents frustrated with illegal debris being dumped in parks

TULSA COUNTY — There are a growing number of reports of people illegally dumping their storm debris at local parks and schools.

It's a problem that city leaders say they are seeing all around town.

"I can't for the life of me think of why a person would just arbitrarily decide to dump waste on a school ground or in the parks, but if we catch you doing it, I want you to know and I'm giving you a warning, it's a $500 fine," said Tulsa Police Chief, Wendell Franklin.

Our 2 News drone captured piles of debris in a freshly-mowed field at Crawford Park in north Tulsa.

The problem is also happening at Heller Park in south Tulsa.

Martina Williams is an avid walker and says she is frustrated by the added debris she sees out on her morning walk in the park.

"I literally have to wait until a little bit warmer in the morning so that I can see where I'm walking too because there is a new pile here and there," said Williams.

Gene Berryhill walks his dog and says he is also frustrated that people are using public parks as their personal dump sites.

"Maybe put it at the end of your own street and not bring it to a public area to where there is already enough damage and enough out already. It would be like you just bringing your trash and throwing it out or whatever," said Berryhill.

The city of Tulsa says residential curbside green waste pickup is coming soon.

You are asked to cut your debris into 5 foot sections and neatly stack it parallel to the curb.

If you suspect any illegal dumping, you can call 311 and report it.

If you are caught illegally dumping, you could face a $500 fine or be spend 30 days in jail.

The city says the parks listed below have illegal storm debris dumped there:

Boots Adams, 6441 S. 76th E. Ave

Crawford, 2425 N. Hartford Ave.

Gunboat North, 1122 S. Frankfort Ave.

Gunboat South, 1230 S. Frankfort Ave.

Heller, 5328 S.Wheeling Ave.

Mohawk, 5701 E. 36th St. North

