Residents distraught over neighbor's mysterious disappearance

TULSA, Okla. — On what appeared to be a typical Sunday morning on September 24th, an incident that day is not only puzzling residents of College Park, but unsettling them.

"At 10 o'clock, we were out here with our grandkids playing," recalled resident Frank Wilcox.

However, Wilcox says just a couple hours prior is the last time his neighbor, Claudia Price, has been seen.

"We know she got to Walmart and she bought something," said Wilcox. "She headed back. My wife's cousin talked to her on her way back."

Having lived in College Park for nearly three decades, Wilcox expressed shock over the unprecedented disappearance. The unsolved incident is impacting his family's routine.

"My wife will not walk alone anymore," said Wilcox. "She walks 4 to 5 days a week."

Wilcox and his wife are not the only neighbors scratching their heads. Lynda Schaffel, who lives across the street from Price, isn't ruling out anything nefarious.

"I think something could have happened to her, because where could she go?" questioned Schaffel. "If she got lost, I think somebody could have found her and helped her, or call the police. She may not even be in the state anymore.”

Price's half-brother, Mike Gleason, is at a loss for where his sister could be. Reviewing her home's security footage, he found Price leaving but no footage of her returning.

"We don't know. We don't know. Like I said, there's no sightings of her at all, and that's a very busy part of town," said Gleason. "We're really kind of baffled."

Adding to the mystery, Schaffel said she cannot spot Price on her house's security footage from that morning she went missing.

"I looked on my Ring camera, and I didn't see her leave," said Schaffel.

Tulsa Police urges those with any information on Claudia Price's whereabouts to call 911.

